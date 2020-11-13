Enrollment opens for Eaton RESA’s Career Prep Programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton’s Regional Educational Service Agencies (RESA) say they want to help get high school students prepared for the real world and have classes for 11th and 12th grade students to do just that.

Enrollment is open right now for their Career Prep Programs with Lansing Community College.

WILX News 10 got the chance to sit down with students who have completed the programs to find out how prepared they felt for college and life after graduation.

“It was one of the greatest opportunities I could have ever done,” said Emily Shippey, a 2019 graduate from Grand Ledge High School. Shippey completed the Health Tech 1 & 2 courses at Eaton RESA. “I owe a lot to Eaton RESA.”

“Everything I took from the program I know I’m going to put into use when I’m an actual police officer,” said Marquis Washington, a 2019 grad from Lansing Eastern who took the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement courses with Eaton RESA.

“It’s good, especially to see if it’s what you want do,” said Rocky Spagnuolo, a 2013 Potterville High School grad who completed the Automotive Technology program. “It’s a good opportunity.”

Eaton RESA’s Career Prep courses are designed so that high school students can take classes in trades they may pursue after college. Some of those courses offer specific certifications and college credits with Lansing Community College.

Emily Shippey is currently enrolled in LCC’s Nursing program and working as a Patient Care Technician (PCT) at the Origami Brain Rehab Clinic.

“My whole family is in the medical field so I really wanted to be a nurse,” explained Shippey. “I got the opportunity to do Eaton RESA and I grabbed it.”

Marquis Washington is studying Criminal Justice at LCC and is also a Cadet with the Lansing Police Department. He is also studying for the exam to the Police Academy.

He was involved in the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement classes with Eaton RESA.

“With this program, it opens up doors, it networks and it gives you an insight into how the career is as opposed to watching it on TV,” said Washington.

Rocky Spagnuolo completed two years of Eaton RESA’s Automotive Technology program. He is now a Paraprofessional and helping to teach the course to current 11th and 12th graders and has his Associate’s Degree in Automotive studies from LCC.

“With teaching someone how to do something, you have to understand it a little bit more,” explained Spagnuolo. “So being around cars, being around kids, it helped me as I progressed through my classes. It really helped me with my college classes as well.”

Eaton RESA covers six Mid-Michigan school districts and advise 10th and 11th grade students to talk to their respective school’s Career Development Coordinators if they are interested in any of Eaton RESA’s Career Prep Programs.

As of November 2020, classes are being held in-person but tours are virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can find more information on all the Career Prep Programs on eatonresa.org/career-and-technical-education.

