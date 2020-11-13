Advertisement

Effective Monday: Provider order required for Sparrow COVID-19 testing

Under the new system, those who haven’t received an order in advance will not be tested
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. - Beginning Monday Sparrow will require patients seeking a COVID-19 test to receive a test order in advance through either a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

Company representatives say the change is in reaction to high demand for tests.

Under the new system, those who haven’t recieved an order in advance will not be tested.

Also effective Monday the Sparrow St. Lawrence drive-thru site will only be used for testing for pre-op and pre-procedure patients. All others will be referred to other testing locations.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner

Latest News

State Senator LaSata announces COVID-19 diagnosis
SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
AG Nessel files lawsuit to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5
Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new...
Biden advisers developing their own strategy for vaccine distribution