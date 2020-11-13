Effective Monday: Provider order required for Sparrow COVID-19 testing

LANSING, Mich. - Beginning Monday Sparrow will require patients seeking a COVID-19 test to receive a test order in advance through either a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

Company representatives say the change is in reaction to high demand for tests.

Under the new system, those who haven’t recieved an order in advance will not be tested.

Also effective Monday the Sparrow St. Lawrence drive-thru site will only be used for testing for pre-op and pre-procedure patients. All others will be referred to other testing locations.

