Eaton Rapids Public Schools going remote for rest of year
The district hopes to return to in-person learning in January.
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night Eaton Rapids Public Schools announced the district will be going to remote learning through Dec. 18.
The decision came after the Barry-Eaton District Health Department stated they are currently getting upwards of 100 new cases of coronavirus per day with no sign of it slowing down. There have been 562 cases in Eaton County and 457 in Barry County, totaling over 1,000 cases between the two.
Board members working with administrators made the decision in response to the rate of spread and the number of COVID-19 cases affecting staffing for the schools.
