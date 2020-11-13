Advertisement

Eaton Rapids Public Schools going remote for rest of year

The district hopes to return to in-person learning in January.
Eaton Rapids Greyhounds
Eaton Rapids Greyhounds(Eaton Rapids Public Schools)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night Eaton Rapids Public Schools announced the district will be going to remote learning through Dec. 18.

The decision came after the Barry-Eaton District Health Department stated they are currently getting upwards of 100 new cases of coronavirus per day with no sign of it slowing down. There have been 562 cases in Eaton County and 457 in Barry County, totaling over 1,000 cases between the two.

Board members working with administrators made the decision in response to the rate of spread and the number of COVID-19 cases affecting staffing for the schools.

Dear Families, In a statement released by the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) on November 11, 2020 it...

Posted by Eaton Rapids Public Schools on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Picture of the incident.
Eyewitnesses react to policing incident

Latest News

Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools shifting to virtual learning between Thanksgiving and holiday break
Meridian Township
Meridian Township Police limiting in-person responses
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
U of M testing students before Thanksgiving