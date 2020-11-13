Advertisement

Covid Issues As Usual Hitting NFL

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list on Friday after shutting down their facility and delaying practice to do contact tracing, an unexpected disruption two days before they host Houston.

Hubbard will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans. He had started Cleveland’s past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is expected back after missing three games with a strained calf.

Once they learned of Hubbard’s positive test, the Browns immediately began contact tracing. They had already been following intensive protocols this week after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend.

In other virus-related NFL news:

- Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols. Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday. All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.

- Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Bob Bicknell won’t attend the game at Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 reasons. Assistant receivers coach Troy Walters will fill Bicknell’s role Sunday. The decision on Bicknell comes the same week the Bengals activated defensive back Mackensie Alexander and linebacker Jordan Evans off the COVID-19 reserve list while placing defensive tackle Margus Hunt on the list. Winston Rose, a cornerback on the practice squad, also was placed on the COVID-19 list. The Bengals currently have four players on the list.

- The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

