Charlotte Public Schools shifting to virtual learning between Thanksgiving and holiday break
The district hopes to have students return on Jan. 4.
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Charlotte Public Schools announced they will shift to virtual learning for the three weeks between Thanksgiving and holiday break.
During Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting, the members reviewed a proposed modification to the “Return to Learn” plan and allowed for community feedback. The revision included the shift which would allow for families to have time to form a plan and bring staff more time to prepare.
The district is closed for Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 23, meaning the plan would be from Nov. 20 until Dec. 18 when students start the holiday break. Students would return on Jan. 4.
The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has expressed concerns regarding holiday gatherings and the effect it may have on case rates in the area. The extension of virtual learning will allow the district to track cases and reduce any further potential spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.