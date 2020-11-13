Biden advisers developing their own strategy for vaccine distribution

(WILX) - President Donald Trump’s ongoing refusal to concede the election has led doctors close to President-elect Joe Biden to develop their own plans for a mass distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Those doctors have expressed concern that the Trump administration plans to leave the incoming team underprepared once he leaves office.

“We’re in a Covid crisis,” said Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming chief of staff in an interview with MSNBC Thursday. “Right now, there are officials inside the department of Health and Human Services who are busy planning a vaccination campaign for the months of February and March when Joe Biden will be president so the sooner we can get our transition experts into meetings with the folks who are planning the vaccination campaign, the more seamless the transition.”

Physicians working with Biden’s coronavirus advisory board have been in contact with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens who they see as a key distribution point for the public. They have been tracking retail pharmacies to see if they will have staffing and supplies necessary to provide millions of Americans with the vaccine.

Additionally, the team has been in contact with Pfizer for months while it attempts to figure out the requirements necessary for a vaccine from the pharmaceutical giant.

