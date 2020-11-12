Advertisement

Worker killed when large manufacturing mold falls onto him

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say an employee at a suburban Detroit manufacturing plant died when a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold fell onto him inside the plant. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies who were called Tuesday morning to Romeo RIM Inc. found the man dead inside the Bruce Township plant. Officials later identified the deceased worker as 42-year-old David Spano. Bruce Township Fire Chief David Witgen says it appears Spano died instantly when the manufacturing mold fell from one of the plant’s interior walls and struck him. Romeo Rim provides custom injection molding services, making polyurethane parts for the automotive, transportation, agriculture and construction industries.

