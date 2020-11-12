Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the rise in coronavirus cases.

Whitmer was also joined by Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Karen Kent VanGorder, Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow Health System.

The state’s Chief Medical Officer says that the positivity rate is concerning and is reflected by the number of people currently in intensive care units across Michigan. Dr. Khaldun says there are currently 747 coronavirus outbreaks in the state.

That’s a 25-percent increase from last week.

In regards to legislature creating more policies to help minimize the spread of the virus, Whitmer stated that she has “been asking [legislature] for some thoughtful partnership here to bring our numbers down."

Whitmer encouraged the media to ask legislature about their plans as she has yet to receive any answers. She implied that it may be time to “take some action.”

“This is the worst week of COVID we’ve ever had,” she said.

Whitmer once again touched on a statewide mask mandate and her need for all people-regardless of political parties- to support it. She spoke about an order of permitting no more than 10 people indoors for gatherings and said it may need to be less people.

She also mentioned the opening of firearm deer season on Sunday. She pressed the importance of people not loading up cars to go hunting.

“There’s no safe, multiple-household, maskless experience right now,” she said.

Whitmer mentioned the possibility of more press conferences.

