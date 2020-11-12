Advertisement

Vandercook Lake Public Schools to transition to remote learning

(WABI)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Vandercook Lake Public Schools made the decision to transition to remote learning.

Remote learning will last through Tuesday, November 24. The news comes after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Scott Leach provided the information.

Read the letter for full details:

An official notification letter is pictured here.
An official notification letter is pictured here.(Vandercook Lake Public Schools)

An official notification letter is pictured here.

