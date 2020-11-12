UPS relaxing rules on hairstyles for workers

(WILX) - UPS is changing it’s rules on the hairstyles employees can have, including facial hair.

Male employees can now have their hair longer, past their collar and more facial hair styles are allowed.

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” UPS said in a statement, adding that the company is “determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 500,000 employees around the world.”

“Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer,” the statement continued. Tomé is the first woman to hold the position at UPS.

Previously, UPS had rules about personal appearances that included:

·Not having beards

Rules against mustaches

Men couldn’t have hair longer than their collar

and afros and braids were not allowed.

Advocates say the move addresses the unconscious bias those rules reflected.

In 2018, UPS agreed to a $4.9 million fine and enter a consent decree with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to allow longer beards and hairstyles by those that filed for a religious exemption.

