Advertisement

UPS relaxing rules on hairstyles for workers

The move is an effort to be more inclusive.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - UPS is changing it’s rules on the hairstyles employees can have, including facial hair.

Male employees can now have their hair longer, past their collar and more facial hair styles are allowed.

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” UPS said in a statement, adding that the company is “determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 500,000 employees around the world.”

“Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer,” the statement continued. Tomé is the first woman to hold the position at UPS.

Previously, UPS had rules about personal appearances that included:

  • ·Not having beards
  • Rules against mustaches
  • Men couldn’t have hair longer than their collar
  • and afros and braids were not allowed.

Advocates say the move addresses the unconscious bias those rules reflected.

In 2018, UPS agreed to a $4.9 million fine and enter a consent decree with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to allow longer beards and hairstyles by those that filed for a religious exemption.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Pence cancels vacation plans
.
Couple drowns in Terry Lake, victims identified
LPD officer on administrative leave as arrest video goes viral

Latest News

This detail of a July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Neil Armstrong...
Hundreds of rare NASA photographs up for auction
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms,...
Migrants, including children, rescued in Mediterranean
Delivery delays expected during holiday shopping season
Photo: Ben Nuttall / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
Google ending free unlimited photo backup service