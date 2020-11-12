U Conn Men May Delay Season

-STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team’s season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks. Hurley says he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. But contracts for those games have not been signed and Hurley says ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult. He says the team’s priority is being ready for Big East Conference play on Dec. 11.