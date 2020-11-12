Advertisement

U Conn Men May Delay Season

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team’s season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks. Hurley says he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. But contracts for those games have not been signed and Hurley says ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult. He says the team’s priority is being ready for Big East Conference play on Dec. 11.

Most Read

Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing
.
Couple drowns in Terry Lake, victims identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
City of Lansing set to repay over $200,000

Latest News

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA Concerned About Gambling
Big Season Expected for UCLA
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands...
LaRussa Still With White Sox “For Now”
Masters 2020 got off to a wet start on Nov. 12.
Casey Has Big Day at Masters