The Nutcracker put on by Children’s Ballet Theatre going virtual this year

Tickets are available on their website cbtdance.org
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Children’s Ballet Theatre is bringing “The Nutcracker” to you this year, virtually.

The Children’s Ballet Theatre of MI is celebrating 40 years of bringing the community fabulous performances of “The Nutcracker.”

You can purchase your virtual tickets at www.cbtdance.org to experience Greater Lansing’s holiday tradition from the comfort of your home.

