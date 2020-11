LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Take a look at today’s Rising Star! Corbin Jennings is six years old from Okemos.

Corbin is new to BMX but his mom says “don’t let that fool you!"

He’s showing huge improvements every single day. Corbin is ready to take off and learn more about the sport every time he hits the track.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.