Sports games and practice aren’t main contributors to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “We are not seeing that data or those statistics that the virus is being spread at practice or through games," said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl.

Since August, the MHSAA has been keeping track of the data for fall sports and how COVID-19 is affecting them.

“For example in volleyball, we have seen almost all season the number of schools that have been participating each week is at 95 percent plus,” said Uyl. “In football, we’ve been at 96 percent plus of our schools being able to play and during the first two weeks of the playoffs, those numbers were right around 98 percent each week.”

Now, new studies in Oakland County say that sports are causing an uptick in the virus and causing school closures. The MHSAA has been talking with health department officials, and both say sports themselves are not the case.

“The spread is not happening at practice and the games, but it’s happening with the social activities that are connected often to teenage kids as well as their parents," said Uyl.

Health departments agree that it’s not the sports., but it’s the fact that people won’t make it a simple process. It’s the parties, the gatherings, and the extra personnel involved outside of the sports. As the cold months are approaching, they feel like indoor sports should not happen.

“We wish that they would only play the game and that’s it, then we don’t think sports would be that unsafe, but we just see all the other stuff happening around the games and then it’s just really driving it hard," said Mid-Michigan District Health Department Officer Marcus Cheatham. "In the winter, we think it’s going to be that much worse so we’re really nervous.”

In the winter, not much will change with protocols. Athletes and coaches will still wear masks and social distance when possible, but COVID-19 is airborne and it concentrates indoors. It’s already affected some schools, and others are starting to realize that.

“We hear that from school officials and we even hear it from some coaches who you know, are being honest about it, what we did contributed to the school being closed and we regret it," said Cheatham.

