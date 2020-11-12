Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Several states are starting to put coronavirus restrictions back in place including Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. That’s because the coronavirus case numbers are surging, especially here in Michigan.

On Thursday, the state reported 6,940 new cases of COVID-19, which is another daily record.

Local health departments are getting worried about the significant increase. The experts said we are seeing the exponential growth we saw in March and April with no end in sight.

Cases in Clinton County started going up mid-October.

“How are we going to find the strength to keep going? It’s really a trial,” said Marcus Cheatham, Mid-Michigan District Health Department Health Officer. “We cannot get this under control. Public health’s wings have been clipped.”

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department covers Clinton County.

Cheatham said the Michigan Supreme Court ruling striking down the law Governor Gretchen Whitmer was using to issue executive orders didn’t help.

“The court couldn’t help this, but the interpretation in people’s minds was all public health authority had been thrown away,” he said.

That’s not the case. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services replaced many of the governor’s orders with its own-including a mask mandate and limiting gatherings.

Local health departments can also issue their own orders, including a stay home order. Cheatham hasn’t done that.

“We know if we all do something different, it’s going to be confusing, it’s going to make people mad,” said Cheatham.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is also only using the state orders.

“The orders MDHHS has issued, if we followed them, we think would be very helpful,” said Anne Barna, Barry-Eaton District Health Department spokeswoman.

Barna said Eaton County’s surge started in late September before the governor’s orders were wiped out by the courts.

She said we’re at the point people should assume someone in a large gathering has COVID.

“We need individuals to start isolating if they have COVID and stay away from others. Then, let your close contacts know so they can start quarantining,” said Barna.

Cheatham said we’re at a point in the pandemic where simply wearing a mask and keeping your distance isn’t enough. He said the best way to stop the spread of the virus is to simply stay home.

