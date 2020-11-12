Advertisement

Some 2020 fun from American 1 Credit Union

Find out more about the Big Loan Payoff
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -American 1 Credit Union stopped by Studio 10 to tell us about some fun things they have going on right now. First, they have a special rate sale that’s being offered until the end of 2020. Plus, you could be the winner of their Great Loan Payoff. Plus, they have a special Finance and Fitness Webinar coming up soon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing
.
Couple drowns in Terry Lake, victims identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
City of Lansing set to repay over $200,000

Latest News

Millie Peartree stopped by Studio 10
Celebrity Chef Millie Peartree shares her tips for holiday baking with Studio 10
Ballet theatre
Nutcracker going virtual
The Nutcracker put on by Children’s Ballet Theatre going virtual this year
Ele's Place is Celebrating 30 Years
Ele’s Place is Celebrating 30 Years