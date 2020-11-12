Some 2020 fun from American 1 Credit Union

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -American 1 Credit Union stopped by Studio 10 to tell us about some fun things they have going on right now. First, they have a special rate sale that’s being offered until the end of 2020. Plus, you could be the winner of their Great Loan Payoff. Plus, they have a special Finance and Fitness Webinar coming up soon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.