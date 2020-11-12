Advertisement

President Trump’s campaign suing Michigan, Wayne County in Federal Court

Lawsuit looks to stop state’s ballot certification process
Trump's campaign is suing Michigan and Wayne County in Federal Court.
Trump's campaign is suing Michigan and Wayne County in Federal Court.(Source: CNN)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing Wayne County and the Michigan Secretary of State in Federal Court.

The campaign is trying to stop the state’s canvassing and certification of ballots.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday morning claimed there were “irregularities” in Detroit’s counting process.

The Trump campaign claimed some Republican election challengers were not allowed to watch ballots being counties.

The lawsuit document is pictured here.
The lawsuit document is pictured here.(WILX)

It also said challengers who were allowed in couldn’t see the ballot being counted because they were told to stay six feet away while Democratic challengers could stand closer.

The campaign also claims illegal votes were counted more than once.

The Trump campaign also raised concerns over tabulation machines used in Detroit and Antrim County, where the results mistakenly had Joe Biden ahead before being corrected later.

Secretary of State Joceyln Benson said a software glitch cause the votes to be miscounted and it would’ve been caught during the canvassing process.

As of Wednesday, a hearing hadn’t been scheduled.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in swing states, but has yet to offer any proof of fraud.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car hits tree
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
A photo of Dayvon Rose.
Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

Latest News

Check out the football field at the East Lansing vs. Okemos game. (Source: WILX).
Sports games and practice aren’t main contributors to COVID-19
Veterans find new ways to celebrate amid pandemic
Veterans find new ways to celebrate amid pandemic
Trump campaign files new lawsuits
Trump campaign files new lawsuits
Judge hears arguments regarding election audit