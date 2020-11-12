President Trump’s campaign suing Michigan, Wayne County in Federal Court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing Wayne County and the Michigan Secretary of State in Federal Court.

The campaign is trying to stop the state’s canvassing and certification of ballots.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday morning claimed there were “irregularities” in Detroit’s counting process.

The Trump campaign claimed some Republican election challengers were not allowed to watch ballots being counties.

The lawsuit document is pictured here. (WILX)

It also said challengers who were allowed in couldn’t see the ballot being counted because they were told to stay six feet away while Democratic challengers could stand closer.

The campaign also claims illegal votes were counted more than once.

The Trump campaign also raised concerns over tabulation machines used in Detroit and Antrim County, where the results mistakenly had Joe Biden ahead before being corrected later.

Secretary of State Joceyln Benson said a software glitch cause the votes to be miscounted and it would’ve been caught during the canvassing process.

As of Wednesday, a hearing hadn’t been scheduled.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in swing states, but has yet to offer any proof of fraud.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.