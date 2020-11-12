Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Ready to learn: It’s more than the ABCs!

There are simple steps parents can take to ensure their child is healthy and ready to learn.
There are simple steps parents can take to ensure their child is healthy and ready to learn.
There are simple steps parents can take to ensure their child is healthy and ready to learn.(Storyblocks)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, D.C. (WILX) - How do you give your child a leg up on learning? Knowing letters and numbers is certainly a good start, but social scientists say preparing a child for school requires more. Parents, don’t stress! There are simple steps you can take to ensure your child is healthy and ready to learn.

What skills does a child need to be ready for kindergarten? Letters are the building blocks of language. And building blocks can help children with basic concepts of math.

But social psychologist Kristin Moore says school readiness goes beyond the letters and numbers.

"It also means being able to self-regulate, to sit still in a classroom, explained Moore. “It means to have social skills so that you can share and take turns.”

Moore says during COVID, parents can coordinate FaceTime or Zoom with family and friends so kids can continue to connect with others. Ensure they are taking turns and sharing with siblings. Taking care of a family pet can help kids learn empathy. Moore says parents should also make sure they take time to focus fully on their kids. Talk to them a lot using full sentences.

“Interacting with kids, having conversations, we certainly find that routines are helpful, a routine bedtime and routine meals eating together,” said Moore.

The researchers found preschoolers who are physically healthy with access to nutritious, balanced meals and who get adequate sleep -- ten to 13 hours a day -- will be better prepared to enter school.

Moore and her Child Trends colleagues analyzed parents' self-reported information. Data came from the 2017 and 2018 National Survey of Children’s Health for kids ages three to five.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Pence cancels vacation plans
.
Couple drowns in Terry Lake, victims identified
LPD officer on administrative leave as arrest video goes viral

Latest News

A new CDC survey shows older teens and young adults may be taking a hard hit to their mental...
Positive Parenting: Young adults and mental health during COVID
Violet Lentz has been opening polls in Wheatfield Twp the same way for decades.
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! 96-year-old poll worker continues to brighten election day in unique way
You probably know where you stand when it comes to voting in this year’s election. But what do...
Positive Parenting: Kids know more about politics than you think
A stock photograph showing children playing on a playground at the Iowa State Fair in 2012.
Positive Parenting: Kids more likely to retaliate than reciprocate?