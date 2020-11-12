Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Pence cancels vacation plans
.
Couple drowns in Terry Lake, victims identified
LPD officer on administrative leave as arrest video goes viral

Latest News

Michigan Hospital CEOs say COVID-19 once again a statewide emergency
The airline industry says it’s safe to fly, pointing to a report it funded that found the risk...
Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?
Sexual assault health care facility opens at MSU
A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall for the fourth time-- this time, near Cedar Key, Florida....
Eta hits Florida again