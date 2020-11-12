Advertisement

New York sets curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms as virus numbers spike

The curfew is for in-person services.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Starting Friday gyms, bars and restaurants in New York must close in-person service at 10:00 p.m.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is issuing the new curfew along with new regulations across the state after more than 4,800 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York on Tuesday. Nearly 1,630 people across the state are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Additional regulations include limiting restaurants to opening at 25% capacity if numbers continue to climb.

“It’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough in gyms. It’s tough on everyone. It’s tough on everyone,” said Cuomo. “I would say we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it had to be operationalized, but we see the finish line.”

In New Jersey, restaurants can stay open past 10:00 p.m. but only for outdoor dining.

Earlier this year, the CDC traced many COVID-19 cases back to restaurants and bars.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

