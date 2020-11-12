New York sets curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms as virus numbers spike

(WILX) - Starting Friday gyms, bars and restaurants in New York must close in-person service at 10:00 p.m.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is issuing the new curfew along with new regulations across the state after more than 4,800 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York on Tuesday. Nearly 1,630 people across the state are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

New York follows the science.



We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.



To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.



This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Additional regulations include limiting restaurants to opening at 25% capacity if numbers continue to climb.

“It’s tough on bars and restaurants. It’s tough in gyms. It’s tough on everyone. It’s tough on everyone,” said Cuomo. “I would say we are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered. It has to be perfected, it had to be operationalized, but we see the finish line.”

In New Jersey, restaurants can stay open past 10:00 p.m. but only for outdoor dining.

Earlier this year, the CDC traced many COVID-19 cases back to restaurants and bars.

