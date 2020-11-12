Advertisement

National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

Courtesy: MGN Online -- Artifacts on display include a sword from the defense of Fort McHenry...
Courtesy: MGN Online -- Artifacts on display include a sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and a Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) - A long-awaited national museum dedicated to the U.S. Army has made its debut on Veterans Day. The National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia has been planned for more than a decade. It opened Wednesday with a livestreamed dedication ceremony. Artifacts on display include a sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and a Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Admission to the museum is free, but is limited through the use of time-stamped tickets.

