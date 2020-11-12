MSU teases return of block S on football helmets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a tribute to the late coach George Perles, Michigan State football tweeted a video of Spartan football archival footage from the Rose Bowl, appearing to show a return of the legendary block S.

The goosebump-inducing video features a Perles voiceover of the 1988 Rose Bowl where the Spartans defeated the USC Trojans 27-13.

A tribute to Coach Perles #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/wCoKa7mxa4 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 12, 2020

𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗢 & 𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗡 pic.twitter.com/OUCb2JFURE — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 12, 2020

Throwbacks are not uncommon for the Spartans. Prior to last year’s game against Western Michigan, the team brought back neon jerseys.

The team confirmed to WILX that they will wear them this weekend as a tribute to Coach Perles. MSU hosts #10 Indiana this Saturday. Kick-off is at noon.

