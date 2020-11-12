MSU teases return of block S on football helmets
The MSU Football Twitter account posted a video featuring Coach Perles.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a tribute to the late coach George Perles, Michigan State football tweeted a video of Spartan football archival footage from the Rose Bowl, appearing to show a return of the legendary block S.
The goosebump-inducing video features a Perles voiceover of the 1988 Rose Bowl where the Spartans defeated the USC Trojans 27-13.
Throwbacks are not uncommon for the Spartans. Prior to last year’s game against Western Michigan, the team brought back neon jerseys.
The team confirmed to WILX that they will wear them this weekend as a tribute to Coach Perles. MSU hosts #10 Indiana this Saturday. Kick-off is at noon.
