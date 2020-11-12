Advertisement

Migrants, including children, rescued in Mediterranean

Over 100 were rescued by a Spanish humanitarian group when their boat started to deflate.
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms,...
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The Open Arms rescue ship had been searching for the boat in distress for hours before finally finding it Wednesday morning in international waters north of Libya. The NGO had just finished distributing life vests and masks to the passengers to begin transferring them to safety when the flimsy boat split in half throwing them into cold waters.(Sergi Camara/Associated Press)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - Six people are dead after a rubber boat carrying over 100 migrants seeking asylum deflated in the Mediterranean Sea.

Spanish humanitarian group The Open Arms got to the boat after searching for hours in the waters north of Libya and worked to rescue survivors.

Workers rescued 111 people, which included two infants, alive and recovered five bodies. One of the two infants rescued, a six-month-old girl, died after being brought onto the rescue ship according to the official Open Arms twitter account.

A spokesperson for the group said it had asked authorities in Italy and Malta to evacuate six at-risk people immediately including a pregnant woman, two babies and their mothers.

The international organization for migration says about 575 people have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year.

