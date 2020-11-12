Migrants, including children, rescued in Mediterranean

(WILX) - Six people are dead after a rubber boat carrying over 100 migrants seeking asylum deflated in the Mediterranean Sea.

Spanish humanitarian group The Open Arms got to the boat after searching for hours in the waters north of Libya and worked to rescue survivors.

Workers rescued 111 people, which included two infants, alive and recovered five bodies. One of the two infants rescued, a six-month-old girl, died after being brought onto the rescue ship according to the official Open Arms twitter account.

The #Mediterranean this morning: an inflatable dinghy carrying approximately 100 people sunk. Five of them died. Together with the #OpenArms team, we did all we could to rescue those who were on-board. All this happens just a few kilometres away from an indifferent Europe. pic.twitter.com/y7V06BwMSk — EMERGENCY (English) (@emergency_ngo) November 11, 2020

A spokesperson for the group said it had asked authorities in Italy and Malta to evacuate six at-risk people immediately including a pregnant woman, two babies and their mothers.

The international organization for migration says about 575 people have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year.

