Local hospitals are dealing with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How are the local hospitals preparing for this influx of COVID-19?

Experts say hospitals will soon reach capacity if coronavirus numbers don’t get under control.

Many visitor restrictions are back in place at hospitals across the state; signaling that things can get very bad. They’re trying to keep as many people out as they can because they just have so many people coming in.

“This is pixie dust in the community right now. It is everywhere,” said Alan Vierling, DNP RN NEA-BCS Sparrow President.

At Sparrow Hospital, which takes in the most patients in Mid-Michigan, they’re experiencing trends they’ve never seen.

“We have the highest number of patients we’ve ever had in the hospital and we expect that number if things track the way they’re going to track will be double in about two weeks,” he said.

Their tower is dedicated to COVID-19 patients on floor 10, 7, 5, 6 and 9. Their ICU typically holds 48 patients, but they’ve had to get creative and account for 51.

“We’ve now gone 198 hours where we’ve not taken patients through our critical care units that are not associated with Sparrow. Typically, we would take those patients but we’re not right now because of our critical care unit”

At McLaren, things are moving slower, but still are concerning.

“I think the difference... we’re definitely not at capacity. We’re dealing with all the patients that come in. We’re still in a good place right now. There’s no need. We’re not in a spot currently where we need to divert patients or transfer patients out because we don’t have capacity,” said Jay de los Reyes, Chief Operating Officer McLaren.

Their ICU capacity is 16 beds. As of Thursday, they have no more than 30 COVID-positive patients but they have designated COVID units on standby.

And Henry Ford, one of the largest heath care systems in the state, is battling the numbers at their location in Jackson.

“Currently 42 inpatients just to put that in perspective in April. I think our highest was 56,” said Dr. Mark Smith, Sr. VP of Medical Affairs Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

They don’t need it now but they do have a surge plan. It includes what they call the use of an “acuity adaptable room.”

“We can provide general practice unit care all the way up to ICU level of care all in the same room and we bring the services to that patient. It helps prevent COVID spreading throughout the hospital,"he said.

