LaRussa Still With White Sox “For Now”

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)(Matt Marton | AP)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case. The White Sox said in a statement today that they will “have more to say” once the case is resolved. The Hall of Fame manager was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, when he blew out a tire in a collision with a curb, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He has pleaded not guilty. La Russa was hired by Chicago last month in a surprise move after Rick Renteria (ren-tuh-REE'-uh) was let go.

