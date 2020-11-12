LaRussa Still With White Sox “For Now”

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case. The White Sox said in a statement today that they will “have more to say” once the case is resolved. The Hall of Fame manager was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, when he blew out a tire in a collision with a curb, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He has pleaded not guilty. La Russa was hired by Chicago last month in a surprise move after Rick Renteria (ren-tuh-REE'-uh) was let go.