Judge hears arguments regarding election audit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, a judge in Detroit heard arguments filed over the ballot counting process there.

The Great Lakes Justice Center is asking a judge to order an audit of the election in Detroit.

Lawyers for the center say one Republican challenger raised concerns and those were dismissed. They say the challenger left the room and wasn’t allowed back in.

Lawyers for the city say they stopped letting people to allow for social distancing. They also say there were challengers from both parties in the room at all times.

“He was prohibited from leaning in for example, Mr. Thomas talks about well the poll challengers were allowed to lean in and observe the ballots and stuff. Mr. Larson said specifically no he wasn’t,” said David Kallman, a Great Lakes Center lawyer.

“Concerns have been expressed. We looked at them, we looked closely at them. And there isn’t one there that tells us is anything other than a really really well-run election,” said David Fink, a City of Detroit layer.

This lawsuit is similar to one that President Trump’s campaign filed in the Michigan court of claims last week.

A judge threw that one out partly because the campaign didn’t provide enough evidence.

The campaign did try to appeal the ruling, but the appeal was rejected because it was missing some of the required documents.

