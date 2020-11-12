Advertisement

Judge hears arguments regarding election audit

By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, a judge in Detroit heard arguments filed over the ballot counting process there.

The Great Lakes Justice Center is asking a judge to order an audit of the election in Detroit.

Lawyers for the center say one Republican challenger raised concerns and those were dismissed. They say the challenger left the room and wasn’t allowed back in.

Lawyers for the city say they stopped letting people to allow for social distancing. They also say there were challengers from both parties in the room at all times.

“He was prohibited from leaning in for example, Mr. Thomas talks about well the poll challengers were allowed to lean in and observe the ballots and stuff. Mr. Larson said specifically no he wasn’t,” said David Kallman, a Great Lakes Center lawyer.

“Concerns have been expressed. We looked at them, we looked closely at them. And there isn’t one there that tells us is anything other than a really really well-run election,” said David Fink, a City of Detroit layer.

This lawsuit is similar to one that President Trump’s campaign filed in the Michigan court of claims last week.

A judge threw that one out partly because the campaign didn’t provide enough evidence.

The campaign did try to appeal the ruling, but the appeal was rejected because it was missing some of the required documents.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car hits tree
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
A photo of Dayvon Rose.
Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

Latest News

Check out the football field at the East Lansing vs. Okemos game. (Source: WILX).
Sports games and practice aren’t main contributors to COVID-19
Veterans find new ways to celebrate amid pandemic
Veterans find new ways to celebrate amid pandemic
Trump campaign files new lawsuits
Trump campaign files new lawsuits
Trump's campaign is suing Michigan and Wayne County in Federal Court.
President Trump’s campaign suing Michigan, Wayne County in Federal Court