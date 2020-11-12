Advertisement

Hundreds of rare NASA photographs up for auction

Some are iconic and others have actually never been released to the public.
This detail of a July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Neil Armstrong...
This detail of a July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Neil Armstrong reflected in the helmet visor of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. The astronauts had a camera mounted to the front of their suits, according to the Universities Space Research Association. So rather than holding the camera up to his eye, as we're accustomed to, Armstrong would have taken the photos from near his chest, which is where Armstrong's hands appear to be in his reflection. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)(KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WILX) - NASA and British auction house Christie’s have teamed up and are making hundreds of rare photos available for the public to buy.

There are 2,400 rare snapshots in total including the only photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon, the first photo of the backside of the moon, and a photo of Ed White’s EVA over Texas – the first US spacewalk – and the birth of NASA when Wernher von Braun visited with President Eisenhower.

Bids can be made now by clicking HERE and close on Nov. 19.

It’s estimated the bids will range from $130 to more than $60,000 depending on the images.

