Hundreds of rare NASA photographs up for auction

(WILX) - NASA and British auction house Christie’s have teamed up and are making hundreds of rare photos available for the public to buy.

There are 2,400 rare snapshots in total including the only photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon, the first photo of the backside of the moon, and a photo of Ed White’s EVA over Texas – the first US spacewalk – and the birth of NASA when Wernher von Braun visited with President Eisenhower.

Bids can be made now by clicking HERE and close on Nov. 19.

It’s estimated the bids will range from $130 to more than $60,000 depending on the images.

