Health officials confirm 6,940 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 12, Michigan health officials have reported 6,940 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 45 deaths. The state total now sits at 236,225 cases and 7,811 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,652 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,740 cases and 21 deaths.

Ingham County reports 6,054 cases and 81 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,944 cases and 79 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,145 cases and 34 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

