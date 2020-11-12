GVSU grants entry to new graduates who first choose military

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) - A university in western Michigan is guaranteeing admission to high school graduates who first serve at least two years in the U.S. military. Grand Valley State University calls it the “veterans promise.” GVSU President Philomena Mantella announced the policy on Veterans Day. GVSU says it expects students to maintain solid academic performance through their senior year in high school, but grades are not the main factor in admission. Mantella says offering guaranteed admission eliminates any worry for veterans who want to go to college.

