Google ending free unlimited photo backup service

(WILX) - Google will be ending the free unlimited backup photo service it offers customers starting next summer.

Currently, an unlimited amount of high quality photos can be stored through the Google photos app.

Starting in June 2021, any new photos or videos will count towards a 15 gigabyte cap.

The 15 gigabyte limit can be increased by purchasing storage plans, similar to those offered with Apple’s iCloud.

Pixel phones by Google are excluded from the cap and will keep the unlimited feature.

