Eyewitnesses react to policing incident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Lansing are shocked and disappointed after seeing a video that appears to show police striking a man several times during an arrest.

It all unfolded late Tuesday night on Baker Street when police say a man was a suspect in a fight and was resisting arrest. Several people who saw the arrest say the police involved need to be held accountable for their actions.

Eyewitness Brandon Hayduk was on his way to the Baker Super Liquor Store in Lansing when he saw an arrest begin to escalate.

“The area where the video was taken normally does have police presence so I really didn’t think too much of it. But, then more officers started showing up as they were trying to arrest the individual... That’s when I started filming,” said Hayduk.

Hayduk says he doesn’t want to see excessive force like this from the police and hopes those involved are held responsible. Others standing by say the way police handled the situation was excessive and wrong.

Dorian King is another witness who feels what happened was unfair.

“Instead of actually de-escalating and see what was going on with the situation, they decided to jump on the individual - the individual voiced, you know, he’s a soldier, he has PTSD, which means at this point you guys need to, you know, approach the situation a little bit different,” said King. “I think I counted over 20 cop cars here. Over 30 individuals for one individual that was a victim."

Lansing Council Member Brandon Betz says this is a tragedy that will continue to happen unless changes are made.

“This is just another example of police doing what they do best, which is being violent against people of color. And I think that this points to the effect that we need to be focusing on things like defunding the police and working towards a more equitable system so that police aren’t put in this position and people aren’t put in this position,” he said.

Council Member Betz says there is still a lot of work to do and he is fully committed to figuring out ways to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.

Two officers now have minor injuries during their efforts to arrest the suspect. An internal affairs investigation will review the actions of all the involved officers.

The suspect who was tasered and punched was sent to the hospital to be checked out. The suspect is now being held at Lansing Police Department’s detention facility.

The case has now been sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor for possible charges. As of now, the officer in question has been placed on leave.

Click here for the officers' full report.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.