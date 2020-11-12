Community Choice Foundation expanding scholarships

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Community Choice Foundation is expanding it’s scholarship program, more than doubling the amount being given to graduating high school seniors.

First offered in early 2020, the program consisted of 10 scholarships. There were four $2,500 for skilled trade or technical education and six $2,500 for students planning to complete continuing education programs or to cover rec-ertification costs. Those 10 scholarships will be again awarded in addition to the 15 scholarships at $5,000 each available for graduating high school seniors for more traditional college pursuits, totaling $100,000 to be awarded in 2021.

“With the job market changing, these new scholarships are especially important. It is estimated that 500,000 skilled trade jobs will need to be filled in Michigan by 2026,” said Jeremy Cybulski, Community Engagement Manager at Community Choice. "We had a tremendous response when we added these scholarships last year; many of the applicants expressed to us just how much they appreciated us including them. Our winners were studying everything from culinary arts to HVAC to graphic design.

Applications can be found at michiganscholarship.com. They are due by Feb. 28, 2021.

