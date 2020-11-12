Advertisement

Celebrity Chef Millie Peartree shares her tips for holiday baking with Studio 10

She has simple recipes for holiday meal prep
Millie Peartree stopped by Studio 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Home has always been where the heart is, but it’s never been more important. And it will become even more meaningful as many of us may be hosting family for the first time this year for the holidays.

Of course, the kitchen is the heart of the home, from baking cookies and pies to preparing the holiday bird and all the trimmings, we spend extra time frolicking near the stovetop and dashing to the oven. It’s where we crowd always congregates and spends time during the prep and where some of the most meaningful family moments happen, but is your kitchen ready for this special occasion?

Millie knows her way around a kitchen. She’s a world-renowned celebrity chef and former restaurateur who has turned her love of cooking into helping feed those in need so, she’s inviting viewers into her kitchen to inspire them to transform the heart of their homes and help ‘fill bellies’ this holiday season.

You can view the recipes we talked about on https://milliepeartree.com/

