Casey Has Big Day at Masters

Masters 2020 got off to a wet start on Nov. 12.
Masters 2020 got off to a wet start on Nov. 12.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
-AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - What a difference 19 months makes for Paul Casey. The 43-year-old Englishman is leading the Masters after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round. In 2019, Casey shot 86 and 82 to badly miss the cut. But he turned things around in his return to Augusta National, which was delayed for seven months by the coronavirus pandemic. Casey got on a roll with an eagle at the par-5 second hole. He tacked on five more birdies to match his lowest score ever at the Masters, grabbing a two-shot lead over Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele (ZAN'-dur SHAWF'-lee).

