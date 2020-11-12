Big Season Expected for UCLA

-SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - UCLA is the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 for the first time since 2011-12. The No. 20 Bruins received nine first-place votes and 251 points from a panel of media members who cover the league. No. 18 Arizona State was second with 246 points and five first-place votes. No. 22 Oregon, which is the defending conference regular-season champion, had seven first-place votes and 241 points. Stanford finished fourth with one first-place vote and 209 points.