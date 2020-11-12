Biden names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden announced the appointment of Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff and Assistant to the President.

This information comes directly from Biden Transition Press officials.

In his role, Klain will oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor. Klain will also work to build a diverse, experienced and talented team to help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris in serving the country.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” said President-elect Joe Biden. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”

Klain is excited about his new role as well.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence. I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country,” said Ron Klain.

According to Biden’s transition press officials, Klain was most recently a Senior Advisor to the Biden for President campaign and has previously served the president-elect in a number of roles including as his Chief of Staff when he became Vice President. Klain is also known for his role as the White House Ebola Response Coordinator at the height of that public health crisis.

