Vice President Pence cancels vacation plans

Pence scraps plans for trip to south Florida as Trump fights election results.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vice president Mike Pence has canceled a planned family vacation to Florida after it was publicly reported that he was going as President Trump contests the outcome of the election.

Monday Pence tweeted that he told his staff the 2020 fight “ain’t over,” and was slated to leave the next day for Sanibel Island. The weather in Sanibel Island does not good this week, as Hurricane Eta approaches.

Flight restrictions were in place but those restrictions have been lifted and his trip has been called off.

Pence’s staff has scheduled events for him around Washington. The events include a trip to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday for Veterans Day. President Trump is also planning to attend, marking his first public appearance since Election Day.

