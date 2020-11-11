Veterans Victory Walk aims to raise awareness with trek

(WILX) - Veterans and supporters are taking a 100-mile trek to raise awareness for their fellow service members.

The Veteran’s Victory Walk started Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Their goal is to reach Charleston just before sunrise on Wednesday.

While the journey is long, they say it’s nothing compared to the hardships some veterans are facing.

“Every single day we try to be strong. But just know that veterans are struggling every single day and they hide it very well,” said Veteran’s Victory Walk organizer Paul Yurkin. “They have a face on. It’s a mask and sometimes they look happy but inside they’re struggling.”

The group is also collecting funds for veteran support organizations. To follow their journey or to donate, check out the Veteran’s Victory Walk page on Facebook.

