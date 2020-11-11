Advertisement

Car drives into home in Mason

Truck drives into home in Mason.
Truck drives into home in Mason.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle has driven into a home on S. Jefferson near Columbia in Mason.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

The Mason Fire Chief says the man drove across several yards before hitting the house; creating a huge hole in the foundation.

He says cracks in the house can be seen up to the second floor. No word at this point if the driver was injured.

We will keep you updated as we know more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
One dead after car hits tree
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
12-year old Carnes is pictured here.
12-year-old accidentally shot to death in Jackson, family remembers him

Latest News

Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing
Contact tracing struggles in the state due to rise in coronavirus cases
City of Lansing to place bike lockers in downtown area
Loved ones mourn workers killed in crash
Loved ones mourn workers killed in crash