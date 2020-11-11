Car drives into home in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle has driven into a home on S. Jefferson near Columbia in Mason.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

The Mason Fire Chief says the man drove across several yards before hitting the house; creating a huge hole in the foundation.

He says cracks in the house can be seen up to the second floor. No word at this point if the driver was injured.

We will keep you updated as we know more.

