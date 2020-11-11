Public aid for private schools lands at Michigan’s top court

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a dispute over public aid for private schools. The dispute involves more than $5 million earmarked for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature when Rick Snyder was governor. The money would help schools comply with health, safety and welfare rules. Critics say the Michigan Constitution states that no public money can aid a private school. But the state appeals court in 2018 said tax dollars can go to private schools in some circumstances. Attorney General Dana Nessel argued that the provision is illegal.

