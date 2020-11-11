Advertisement

Public aid for private schools lands at Michigan’s top court

SOURCE: MGN -- The dispute involves more than $5 million earmarked for private schools by the...
SOURCE: MGN -- The dispute involves more than $5 million earmarked for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature when Rick Snyder was governor.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a dispute over public aid for private schools. The dispute involves more than $5 million earmarked for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature when Rick Snyder was governor. The money would help schools comply with health, safety and welfare rules. Critics say the Michigan Constitution states that no public money can aid a private school. But the state appeals court in 2018 said tax dollars can go to private schools in some circumstances. Attorney General Dana Nessel argued that the provision is illegal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
One dead after car hits tree
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
12-year old Carnes is pictured here.
12-year-old accidentally shot to death in Jackson, family remembers him
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

Izzo working remotely after COVID-19 diagnosis
Source: MGN -- On July 29, police in Auburn Hills found the bodies of a 17-year-old girl, and...
Man charged in overdose deaths of 3 in hotel room
Source: MGN -- The commission serves as a watchdog over Michigan’s judiciary.
Judge accused of covering up son’s abuse of her grandsons
Izzo working remotely after positive test
Izzo working remotely after positive test