One death reported after COVID-19 outbreak at Grand Ledge church

There have been a total of 74 cases related to the incident.
Liberty Church in Grand Ledge saw an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Liberty Church in Grand Ledge saw an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) officials confirmed that one person has died following an outbreak of COVID-19 at Liberty Church in Grand Ledge.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 74 cases linked to the church on Georgia Avenue.

BEDHD confirmed that there have been 66 primary cases where someone was infected at the church and eight secondary cases, who got it from someone who was at the church. 11 people have been admitted to the hospital.

Officials believe the outbreak stems from a worship service on Oct. 11, although further exposures may have occurred at church events held the week before and after the worship service. Most cases associated with the outbreak began having symptoms the week of Oct. 12.

The name of the person who died has not been released. Officials did confirm they were a resident of Ingham County.

