LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant signed four players for her 2021 class on the first day of national signing day Wednesday. MSU is adding Damiya Hagemann from Detroit, Isaline Alexander from Keswick, Ontario, Brookly Rewers from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Lauren Walker from Marietta, Georgia.

