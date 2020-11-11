MSU Softball Adds Four Recruits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph announced the signing of four recruits on the first day of official signing Wednesday. The MSU 2021 class consists of Faith Guidry from Baytown, Texas, Macy Lee from Phoenix, Arizona, Ashley Martin from Scottsburg, Indiana and Kayleigh Rper from Venice, Florida. They will join the team for the fall class in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.