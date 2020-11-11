Advertisement

MSU Men’s Hoops Signs Three

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (KY3)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo Wednesday accepted three signed letters of intent on the first day of the national signing period. No surprises, MSU’s class of 2021 consists of three top notch prospects-- Jaden Akins from Farmington, Pierre Brooks from Detroit and Max Christie from Arlington Heights, Illinois. All had verbally committed to MSU previously this year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car hits tree
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
A photo of Dayvon Rose.
Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

Latest News

Generic photo of Footballs
Another Big Ten Football Game Canceled
Volleyball
Michigan State Volleyball Signs Four Recruits
HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 12)
MSU Softball Adds Four Recruits
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
MSU Women Sign Four Recruits