MSU Men’s Hoops Signs Three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo Wednesday accepted three signed letters of intent on the first day of the national signing period. No surprises, MSU’s class of 2021 consists of three top notch prospects-- Jaden Akins from Farmington, Pierre Brooks from Detroit and Max Christie from Arlington Heights, Illinois. All had verbally committed to MSU previously this year.

