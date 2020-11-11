Advertisement

Mid-Michigan veterans find ways to celebrate amid pandemic

(WJHG/WECP)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many of the parades and other celebrations you’d normally see on Veterans Day are off the table during the pandemic. But, Mid-Michigan is still finding ways to honor the men and women who served.

“What you can see behind the mask, I guess, smiling and honoring people and coming together as one...It makes my heart feel really really good,” said Bob Wilkinson, a Vietnam veteran.

98-year-old veteran Herb Elfing is another veteran who has had to find a new way to celebrate.

Elfing served in World War II and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. This year, he’s celebrating through his window as he battles COVID-19.

At Herb’s retirement in Jackson, there was a moment of silence followed by a walk around the parking lot to honor veterans.

“I get a tingly feeling when I walked out. Especially the way we had walked out front, you could see the other veteran’s eyes saying ‘hey, we know what this is about,’” said Wilkinson.

“As a Vietnam veteran, it’s very heartwarming to come out and see all these veterans and see people support veterans,” he said.

That includes Reinold Yahnka, this year’s Jackson County Veteran of the Year. He served in Vietnam and is involved with the Veteran’s Foreign Wars to this day.

“Veterans don’t do anything for accolades so when you do get see things, it’s greatly appreciated," said Reinold Yahnka.

Herb is set to come out of quarantine on November 24. He is still deciding if he will make his annual trip to Pearl Harbor in December.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car hits tree
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
A photo of Dayvon Rose.
Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

Latest News

Mid-Michigan veterans find ways to celebrate amid pandemic
Medical experts: schools are not super-spreaders
WILX Weather Evening 11/11/2020
CAAC still to decide on winter sports
CAAC still to decide on winter sports