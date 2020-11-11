Mid-Michigan schools discuss how to handle winter sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight will be a waiting game as leaders in high school sports debate whether winter sports will continue as planned in the mid-Michigan area. Athletic directors from the Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) met today to consider the issue.

CAAC Commissioner Tom Hunt spoke to News 10 about the discussions.

“There was a motion to delay all CAAC winter contests until after the first of the year,” Hunt said. “And it was defeated.”

Commissioner Hunt would not say which schools voted to postpone, but did say the larger schools were in favor of the motion.

While virus transmission remains a prime concern, there are secondary problems to consider. According to hunt schools are even struggling to find referees because of the risk for contracting the coronavirus.

“We have a lot of officials that are choosing not to work these games because of the coronavirus," Hunt said. "So we are dealing with a shortage in some of our sports.”

Hunt said he wouldn’t be surprised if individual schools made the decision to postpone, and Michigan High School Athletics Association Director Mark Uyl agrees.

Uyl said, “It would make the most sense for a group of schools that have moved to all-virtual education through the first of the year to say ‘Okay, winter sports we’re just going to bring the kids in for practice so that we have defined groups with the same adults day after day, but we’re not going to have any competition or games until after the first of the year.’”

Alternatives to halting the season were also discussed. Schools may try to spread things out, and some athletic directors are considering holding freshman, junior varsity and varsity games all on the same night.

Commissioner Hunt said, “We can effectively trace if we need to and it also helps the official situation.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.