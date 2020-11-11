Advertisement

Michigan State Volleyball Signs Four Recruits

Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State volleyball coach Cathy George announced Wednesday the signing of four recruits on the fiirst day of the national signing period. The 2021 class consists of setter Julia Bishop from Dearborn, defensive specialist Grace Danziger from East Lansing, middle blocker Aubrey O’Gorman from Lakewood and middle blocker Abby Olin from Coopersville. MSU hopes to play its current season beginning in late January, a revised Big Ten schedule.

