Medical experts: schools are not super-spreaders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical experts who have crunched numbers say schools are not the “super-spreaders” many people feared they would be.

There are very few schools in Mid-Michigan offering fully in-person learning since the start of the year. Lansing Christian Schools is one of them. Head of School, Wendy Hofman, says they’ve had 500 students from pre-K to grade 12 in school since August and a total of eight cases.

“We designed our reopening to really exceed the precautions laid out in the big school plan by the state of Michigan. Health screenings, temperatures, masks for all students all day all staff members all day,” said Hofman. “Whenever we have a positive case the contact tracing will take place and we’ll move a student and whoever had close contact to remote learning for two weeks and they come back to in person. It’s a huge commitment. It is a huge investment, but it is working.”

Lansing Christian is an example of why health departments across the state are commending schools for their response to COVID-19. The Barry-Eaton Health Department says school safety protocols are working and not causing rapid COVID spread.

“They’ve made a lot of changes within the school itself, so what that means is when kids are at school. We’re not seeing a lot of transmission. There’s a little bit, but we’re not seeing the huge super-spreading event that we were afraid that we would,” said Public Information Officer Anne Barne.

Charlotte Public Schools currently has a hybrid learning plan with 85% of students choosing to learn in-person. Superintendent Dr. Mandy Stewart and staff have been putting in a lot of work and contact tracing to make it as successful as possible.

“What I was pleasantly surprised about was to see the amount of compliance we had with students and that was very refreshing to see... that people really want to be back in school so much that they were wearing the masks doing the cleaning. Really, the health department kept telling us the same message. It’s not going to be the rise in cases as much as you having the staff capacity to stay open,” said Stewart.

Staff capacity decreasing because of quarantining has become the real problem for schools trying to stay open. It’s become a problem for Charlotte Public Schools, Mason Public Schools, and now DeWitt Public Schools.

“The problem is, the quarantines, because when a student or a staff member does come into the building, and they are infected, ...then through contact tracing, we have to then go through and exclude anybody who was within six feet of that individual for more than 15 minutes and this isn’t even 15 consecutive minutes. It’s 15 minutes over a 24-hour period of time,” said John Deiter, Superintendent of DeWitt Public Schools. “So that’s where it becomes challenging as the quarantine’s even more so than the infection, because that can really impact a large number of your staff and your student body.”

Because of the lack of substitutes, Stewart is putting a lot of thought into what decision Charlotte may have to make next.

“When you have community spread, which we are seeing in our county right now. When people socialize outside of school or just with community spread.. just being able to have substitutes to come in for teaching is really difficult. So, I’m less worried about the safety and more worried about the staff capacity to be able to be in,” said Stewart.

Stewart says Charlotte will have a special board meeting on Thursday night because of staff capacity to discuss whether they’ll have to temporarily move learning virtual.

Deiter says DeWitt decided to continue with virtual learning until January because of staff capacity issues.

All the schools want to make it known that none of the success they’ve had would’ve been possible without the dedication of their teachers who’ve sacrificed tremendously for their students.

