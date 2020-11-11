Man charged in plot to kidnap Whitmer released on bond

(WILX) - One of the men charged with conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been released on bond from Antrim County Jail.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville was released on Tuesday. His bond was set at $250,000.

Fix faces charges that include providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries a 20-year sentence and/or a $20,000 fine and firearm-related felonies, which could result in a mandatory two-year prison sentence.

At an Oct. 9 arraignment, Fix claimed to work as a truck driver.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.