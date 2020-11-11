Advertisement

Man charged in plot to kidnap Whitmer released on bond

He faces multiple charges including one that could result in a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
Shawn Fix is part of the group of 13 who planned to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WILX) - One of the men charged with conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been released on bond from Antrim County Jail.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville was released on Tuesday. His bond was set at $250,000.

Fix faces charges that include providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries a 20-year sentence and/or a $20,000 fine and firearm-related felonies, which could result in a mandatory two-year prison sentence.

At an Oct. 9 arraignment, Fix claimed to work as a truck driver.

