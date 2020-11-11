Advertisement

Man charged in overdose deaths of 3 in hotel room

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A 20-year-old Oakland County man has been charged after three young people fatally overdosed this summer in a hotel room. Lorenzo Brabo of Lake Orion was arraigned Monday on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing death. On July 29, police in Auburn Hills found the bodies of a 17-year-old girl, and two brothers, ages 19 and 18, at the hotel, about 33 miles northwest of Detroit. All three lived in Rochester Hills. Authorities say Brabo was found unconscious in the hotel room and later was hospitalized. Brabo was ordered jailed on bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled on Nov. 16.

